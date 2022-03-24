The organization that developed and turned Penticton’s downtown farmers’ market into one of the most successful in Canada will be around for at least five more years.
A special two-hour emergency meeting held Thursday in Penticton council chambers resulted in the city signing on to a new five-year agreement with the Downtown Penticton Association’s Business Improvement Association.
The DPA represents approximately 700 properties throughout the downtown core. Formed in 1998, one of the organization’s main functions is organizing and operating the hugely popular downtown farmers’ market, as well as Canada Day celebrations and numerous other community events throughout the year.
At a meeting held last week, the DPA requested annual increases of 3.5 per cent annual increases over the next five years to the levy automatically paid by member businesses, which pays for three staff members and numerous business promotion activities and events.
The current five-year deal, set to expire at the end of April, charges downtown property owners $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed value to a maximum of just under $2,900 each year.
The DPA was looking to raise the cap on individual properties from $2,900 to $12,000 for 12 high-values sites such as banks and credit unions.
Staff recommended going forward with the proposal following a 30-day period during which DPA members could block proposed changes with a petition signed by at least 50 per cent of affected property owners.
Council voted against this recommendation and Coun. Campbell Watt when put forward a new motion, accepted unanimously, which effectively reversed the approval process by requiring the DPA to show it has backing from at least 50 per cent of its members, an approach similar to one required by Travel Penticton last year when it sought to raise the local hotel tax from 2 to 3 per cent.
Members of the DPA were not allowed to comment at last week’s meeting, which resulted in the special meeting Thursday.
The bylaw passed Thursday not only approved a new five-year deal, but rescinded the provision that would force the DPA to have 50 per cent of its membership have to sign a petition showing support.
After a lengthy debate, the majority of council insisted the DPA has done terrific work for more than 20 years and renewing another five-year contract was in the best interests of the city and the organization.
Under the new deal, the DPA will collect just over $303,000 in 2022 and just over $355,000 at the end of the deal in 2026.
Steve Brown, a longtime business and property owner in downtown Penticton and the DPA’s finance committee boss, told council how grateful the group was following council’s decision to renew a five-year contract with the DPA.
This deal will ensure the farmers’ market and so many other successful events held downtown will continue for years to come, said Brown.
“We are extremely pleased about this decision,” he said. “You have our assurance that we will be working very hard over the next few weeks to get the market re-energized again and do what we can to make sure that we’ll have a very successful summer. This is critical to the entire community and I think you’ll find that the DPA will be working very, very hard on behalf of the community, which is basically what we’ve always done and what we will continue to do.”
The deal also ensures negotiations five years down the road will begin months before expiration, instead of weeks.
Trevor Guerard, the DPA’s board chair, told council the requested levy increases over the next five years are needed following two very difficult years for all local business during a worldwide pandemic.
Having a dozen big businesses like banks have their annual levy capped at $2,900 doesn’t make sense and the board feels imposing a larger share of costs to these 12 businesses is fair, he said. These dozen businesses would pay for 60 per cent of proposed levy increases, he said.
The proposed increases would bring in an additional $60,000 to the DPA board, the vast majority which will go towards an advertising and marketing campaign designed to attract shoppers back downtown, said Brown.
“We need to get people back downtown … so we needed to spend some serious money,” he said.
A property assessed between $400,000 and $500,000 have paid roughly $500 annually to the DPA and that would increase by $60 in 2022, he said.
Earlier in the meeting, Brown warned the DPA could fold without continued support from council.
“You need to take a serious look at this and decide do you want a DPA,” he said. “If not, then stand up and say so and let us know and we’ll fold up the tent and go away if that’s what you want. Otherwise, you’ve got a serious decision to make.”
Coun. Katie Robinson quickly responded, saying “I think it’s fair to say no one in this city wants the DPA to go away. We do clearly recognize the important, critical job you do for our city and we appreciate all the work that goes into it.”
Robinson said she felt the DPA, not council, should be responsible for setting its own budget and any proposed levy increases.
Longtime DPA executive director Lynn Allin, who is retiring from her job at the end of May, told council this new deal will allow the organization to hire a full-time replacement as quickly as possible.
The emergency meeting was chaired by acting mayor Frank Regehr as mayor John Vassalaki recused himself as he and his family own businesses in the downtown.
Coun. James Miller was the only member of council to vote against the revised bylaw.