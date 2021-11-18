RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter told Penticton council Tuesday that video surveillance is playing a significant role in solving high-profile crimes in the city, including the recent robbery and assault of the owner of Ogo’s Ice Cream Shop.
During his quarterly presentation to council, Hunter said video surveillance has assisted RCMP officers in numerous cases over the past several weeks, including the arrest of two men suspected of robbing and assaulting Ogo’s owner Sharon Brown, 70, several weeks ago.
Brown was getting ready to open her shop at 6:30 a.m. when two men broke through a back door and demanded money. One of the suspects assaulted her with a hammer, causing outrage in the community.
Due to quality video surveillance inside the store, police arrested two suspects.
“We have solved that file,” he said. “We are currently working with Crown counsel on charge approval and I am very happy about that.”
There have been numerous instances in just the last several weeks where video surveillance has played a significant role in assisting police investigations, leading to arrests and criminal charges, said Hunter.
Arrests have been made following break, enter and thefts at a popular local pub, hemp store and a high-profile case where two people threatened violence against staff at a Penticton Shopper’s Drug Mart, he said.
Cellphone video evidence from a recent hit-and-run in Summerland also played a key role in leading police to arresting two suspects in Penticton, said Hunter.
That video evidence led police to a residence in Penticton, where police found numerous stolen items and drugs, he said.
Video surveillance is also being used in relation to a recent robbery at a gas station in Okanagan Falls, where police are confident they will soon arrest a suspect, he said.
While video surveillance alone may not provide sufficient evidence to make an arrest, it very often leads officers to identifying suspects and allows for further police investigative actions leading to arrest and criminal convictions, said Hunter.
Overall, petty crime continues to escalate in the Penticton and surrounding areas, said Hunter. There has been an increase of over 30 per cent in calls for service between the beginning of July and end of September in break and enters, mischief, shoplifting and sexual assault offences, he said.