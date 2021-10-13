Ambulance stations in Oliver, Osoyoos and Summerland will switch to around-the-clock staffing Nov. 30 as part of a broader move the president of the B.C. paramedics union described as the province’s single largest improvement to emergency health care in at least three decades.
Details of Summerland’s transition were provided to council on Tuesday in a presentation from Joe Puskaric, district manager for BC Emergency Health Services.
Puskaric said the station is getting six new full-time permanent paramedics, lifting its total to eight, alongside 15 on-call paramedics already on the roster.
That will give the Summerland station enough staff to keep an ambulance on the road around the clock, 365 days per year, plus keep another ambulance at the ready that can be staffed by on-call paramedics if the need arises.
And by offering more full-time positions, added Puskaric, “We can better attract paramedics to the community, recruit them and retain them there.”
Puskaric said the Summerland station averages 120 medical emergency calls per month, but doesn’t have a defined coverage area.
“The uniqueness about our service – and being that it’s a provincial ambulance service – is we have the ability to send whatever resource is required to get there as quick as we possibly can,” he explained.
“And now, with that being said, having more full-time, regular ambulances on the road, we won’t have as much staffing challenges to keep those cars on the road.”
A total of 22 ambulance stations around the province are switching to full-time staffing – including Keremeos, Princeton and Peachland on Oct. 29 – as part of a sweeping set of improvements to BCEHS announced in July that are meant to reduce wait times and the service’s reliance on on-call paramedics, who earn just $2 per hour while on standby.
“That’s precarious work and it’s causing us a lot of recruitment issues to staff those secondary ambulances,” said Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC.
He’s also looking to add more full-time paramedics to the Penticton station, which has 24 permanent employees on its roster.
“It’s an urban centre that’s growing and busier and our call volumes are going up, and we haven’t seen that analysis of what we need for staff into Penticton. We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to add more full-time staff to meet demand there as well,” said Clifford.
In the meantime, “This is the biggest improvement of full-time resources that we’ve seen in my history,” said Clifford, who also serves as Osoyoos unit chief. “I’ve been in 33 years, and across the province, this is a huge improvement.”