The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:16 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting

9:26 a.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Medical first response-heart problems.

1:06 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response-chest pain.

1:25 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:50 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response-cardiac arrest.

1:57 p.m. 4th Street, Keremeos. Medical first response-allergic reaction.

4:04 p.m. Similkameen Avenue, Princeton. Public service.

4:18 p.m. 4th Street, Keremeos. Medical first response-overdose.

4:27 p.m. Road 5, Oliver. Medical first response-cardiac arrest.

8:19 p.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response-chest pain.

10:40 p.m. Cornwall Drive, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.

Monday

1:04 a.m. 4th Street, Keremeos. Medical first response-allergic reaction.

4:11 a.m. Ontario Street, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

4:39 a.m. Veterans Avenue, Keremeos. Medical first response-short of breath.