The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:16 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting
9:26 a.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Medical first response-heart problems.
1:06 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response-chest pain.
1:25 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:50 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response-cardiac arrest.
1:57 p.m. 4th Street, Keremeos. Medical first response-allergic reaction.
4:04 p.m. Similkameen Avenue, Princeton. Public service.
4:18 p.m. 4th Street, Keremeos. Medical first response-overdose.
4:27 p.m. Road 5, Oliver. Medical first response-cardiac arrest.
8:19 p.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response-chest pain.
10:40 p.m. Cornwall Drive, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.
Monday
1:04 a.m. 4th Street, Keremeos. Medical first response-allergic reaction.
4:11 a.m. Ontario Street, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.
4:39 a.m. Veterans Avenue, Keremeos. Medical first response-short of breath.