Fifty people will rappel down the 18-storey Landmark 6 office tower next month in a fundraiser for Easter Seals Camp Winfield.
“We’ve held this event in Vancouver for over 15 years and we’re excited to bring it to Kelowna,” said Lisa Beck, President and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon, in a news release.
The event will take place Sept. 21 from
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1631 Dickson Ave.
Funds raised help send children and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camp Winfield in Lake Country.
The Drop Zone event is open to both individuals and organizations.
“We’re holding the event in the Landmark District during the business day, so companies can make it part of an employee event, where everyone can watch and cheer each other on, whether it’s on the ground or from an office window,” adds Beck. “We’ve seen employees nominate a member of their leadership for a ‘Toss Your Boss’ day, and other departments band together to form a team to bring their employees together.
You can register as an individual or a team at dropzonebc.ca.