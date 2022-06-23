The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

8:37 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

10:52 a.m. Rosedale Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.

11:15 a.m. Old Copper Mountain Road, Princeton. Alarm.

11:34 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Public service.

12:19 p.m. Main Street, Penticton, Medical first response-assist.

1:24 p.m. Highway 97, PIB. Assist other agency.

1:26 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.

2:07 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:05 p.m. Sparks Drive, Keremeos. Medical first response-chest pain.

4:26 p.m. Conklin Avenue, Penticton. Structure fire.

4:34 p.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-overdose.

5:46 p.m. Willowbrook Road, Willowbrook. Burning complaint.

6:07 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response-overdose.

7:22 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Public service.

7:26 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Stalled elevator.

7:46 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:53 p.m. Vees Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

9:17 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

9:32 p.m. Devon Drive, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response-diabetic.

10:28 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

10:46 p.m. Creston Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-man down.

Thursday

5:30 a.m.  Smythe Drive, Penticton. Line down.