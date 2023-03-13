In honour of UN World Water Day, the Okanagan Basin Water Board is inviting the public to an online screening and discussion of a new documentary called “DamNation.”
It’s described as “a powerful film, with bold, beautiful imagery, exploring the change in attitude from pride in big dams as engineering wonders to the growing awareness that our own future is bound to the life and health of our waterways,” said organizers in a press release.
“The themes in the documentary are especially moving and current as the Okanagan Basin Water Board and partners begin the work of modernizing the Okanagan Lake regulation system. This process, expected to take about seven years, will look at how lake levels are managed to address climate change impacts – including flooding and drought, fish management, agriculture needs, and more.”
Guest speakers include Syilx traditional knowledge keeper Calyx (Richard Armstrong), Black Mountain Irrigation District administrator Bob Hrasko, Okanagan Nation Alliance fisheries biologist Dawn Machin and OBWB executive director Anna Warwick Sears.
The film is slated to start at 6:30 p.m., followed after by the discussion panel.
To register to receive the Zoom link, obtain a virtual ticket through Eventbrite.