Cody Pelletier

Police released this photo of Cody Pelletier in 2019 when he was in breach of probation conditions.

 RCMP/Special to The Herald

A 35-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing earlier this week on the Ellis Creek walkway in Penticton.

Police say a 30-year-old man suffering a stab wound arrived at Penticton Regional Hospital around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and was able to provide a name and description for his alleged attacker.

Mounties arrested Cody Allen Pelletier on Wednesday. He was due for a bail hearing Thursday in provincial court but the result was not available by press time.

Pelletier has a lengthy criminal record, which includes a prior conviction for manslaughter.