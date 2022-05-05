A 35-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing earlier this week on the Ellis Creek walkway in Penticton.
Police say a 30-year-old man suffering a stab wound arrived at Penticton Regional Hospital around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and was able to provide a name and description for his alleged attacker.
Mounties arrested Cody Allen Pelletier on Wednesday. He was due for a bail hearing Thursday in provincial court but the result was not available by press time.
Pelletier has a lengthy criminal record, which includes a prior conviction for manslaughter.