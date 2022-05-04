Voters will now decide who represents Penticton on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Under terms of a new policy approved by a 5-2 vote of council at its meeting Tuesday, the city’s four seats on the RDOS board will be filled by the mayor and the three councillors who earn the most votes in the general election. If a councillor declines a seat, it will be offered to the next-highest finisher.
The new policy mirrors the approach taken by Mayor John Vassilaki following the 2018 election, which wasn’t well-received by at least one member of his team.
Coun. Judy Sentes, who placed sixth in the 2018 election, complained publicly at the time about being left off the RDOS board despite her experience, which in the past had been a key factor in mayors’ appointments.
Sentes, who was eventually placed on the RDOS board during a shuffle about halfway through the term, stuck to her guns Tuesday: “I think it’s critical that we have our best foot forward representing us there.”
The other vote against the new policy was cast by Coun. Katie Robinson, who finished fifth in the 2018 election, and was also appointed to the RDOS board halfway through the term.
“I respectfully, strongly disagree with this policy regarding using the highest votes as criteria as opposed to seniority,” said Robinson.
“It’s a very steep learning curve and I think everybody would agree with that when you become a councillor. I don’t see any reason to change what has been done traditionally, for decades and decades: Usually the most senior people with the most experience are the ones who sit on the regional district.”
Those who spoke in favour of the new policy included Coun. Frank Regher, who was appointed to the RDOS board in 2018 just weeks after winning office for the first time.
“Is it a learning curve over there as (it is) also a learning curve with the city? Absolutely. But one of the things the RDOS did – at length, I would say – was offer a number of training programs for everybody,” said Regehr, who also noted the RDOS board typically sees about 50% turnover in elections.
“They’re quite used to providing significant training sessions and that’s really where the learning starts.”
RDOS municipal directors like the four appointed by Penticton get a monthly stipend and per-meeting pay that totals about $15,000 per year on top of their council salaries.
Council also approved two other election-related items Tuesday.
First, it appointed corporate officer Angie Collison as chief election officer and affirmed the election schedule, which will see the nomination period run Aug. 30 to Sept. 9 and the campaign period go Sept. 17 to Oct. 15. General voting day is Oct. 15, and three advance voting opportunities are planned.
Next, council voted to cancel two of its meetings, Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, which would have occurred during the campaign, and agreed to suspend advisory committees effective Sept. 1.
Both moves are aimed at preventing politics from entering the business off day-to-day governance.