As the we get closer to flood and fire season, local and regional emergency program coordinators are urging residents to be prepared by signing up for emergency notifications.
“It could be a slow or flash flood, or a forest fire that suddenly erupts. It might be an extreme cold combined with a power outage, or a developing extreme heat event. Whatever it is, we want to be able to communicate out to our residents quickly and that’s why we’re encouraging everyone within the South Okanagan-Similkameen to sign up for emergency notifications,” said Brittany Seibert, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Penticton, in a press release.
Emergency notifications provide the most up-to-date information on event status, evacuation orders and alerts, emergency support services and potential travel restrictions. As well, the updates will offer links to other resources and recommended actions to take. Depending on your local emergency notification system, you can sign up for text or email notifications.
To register for updates from the City of Penticton, go to www.penticton.ca/subscribe.
To register for updates from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, go to www.emergency.rdos.bc.ca.