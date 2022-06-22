Although there won’t be an official lake-to-lake parade for the Peach City Beach Cruise this year, you can still catch some cruising.
On Friday from 4 p.m. and onward, cars are expected to cruise a continuous loop from Lakeshore Drive to Winnipeg Street, to Wade Ave., to Main Street, to Westminster Ave. and Burnaby Street.
There are also two other cruises on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights.
That shorter route will be Lakeshore Drive to Winnipeg Street, to Westminster Ave. and to Burnaby Ave.
More than 800 cars are expected for the three-day event. Live music and a beverage garden will be held for most of the weekend at Gyro Park. For additional details visit: peachcitybeachcruise.ca