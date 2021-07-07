The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts (PAMDA) invites members of the community to attend two outdoor performances of the Okanagan Symphony’s Pocket Orchestras this summer on the grounds of the Leir House Cultural Centre.
These backyard concerts feature smaller ensembles of the OSO’s talented musicians presenting music from throughout the ages, and are sure to bring a smile to your face, and even a tap of your toes.
The first performance will take place on Friday, July 16th at 6pm and will feature The Vintage Brass Trio. The brass players of the OSO bring over 100 years of combined professional experience in a program that will blow you away! The trio’s repertoire features traditional classical favourites including music from Beethoven, Handel, and Bach, as well as contemporary Canadian works, and even some highlights from Hollywood.
Next, on Thursday, August 26th at 6pm, PAMDA welcomes the Troubadour Quintet. This pocket-sized orchestra, which includes PAMDA violin instructor John Suderman, will be travelling throughout the Okanagan Valley performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s famous Clarinet Quintet in A Major written in 1789, as well as other lesser-known treasures for clarinet and string quartet.
The mini concerts are free to attend; however, since space is limited, registration in advance is required. For more information, please visit the News section of the PAMDA website (www.pentictonacademyofmusic.ca) or their Facebook page.