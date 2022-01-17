Drivers in Summerland are asked to show some patience during this pothole season.
“With the recent weather we have been experiencing, including the heavy precipitation and freeze/thaw cycles, many potholes have formed or have worsened on our streets,” the District of Summerland said in a statement posted on social media.
“District crews are working to patch the potholes and are placing cones or signs at larger potholes until they can be repaired. Please note that the cold weather challenges the repair of the potholes as the temporary patches erode quickly. When the weather warms up at the end of February/early March, we will make a lot of progress quite quickly.
Residents can report troublesome potholes by calling public works at 250-494-0431 or emailing works&infrastructure@summerland.ca.