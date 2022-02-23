For the second year in a row, a donor has stepped forward with an act of kindness by investing $10,000 in children and youth in the Okanagan through today’s Pink Shirt Day Breakfast.
The investment will help sustain programming and services Boys and Girls Club Okanagan offers to children and youth in safe and supportive spaces where they can experience new opportunities, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life.
“To the amazing donor, and others in the community who support BGC Okanagan, we are so thankful that you believe in removing barriers and creating opportunities for all children and youth,” said Jeremy Welder, the CEO of BGC Okanagan.
“Our Clubs play an essential role in navigating paths to opportunities that aren’t otherwise available for many young people and their families. Opportunity changes everything when it comes to young people becoming their best selves.”
The Okanagan-based donor said they are inspired by BGC Okanagan’s goal to help children and youth learn and understand why kindness, caring and treating others with respect, empathy and compassion is the way to prevent mistreatment of others. It is also why they chose to direct the funds through today’s BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, presented by TELUS.
“There is a lot happening, not just in the Okanagan, but across the country and the world right now that is impacting physical and emotional health,” said Welder.
“We believe this year, more than ever, we need to remind each other, not just on Pink Shirt Day, but every day, to be kind and lift each other up. Educating children and youth that everyone should be heard, respected, valued and treated fairly is key to our efforts and is weaved throughout all our programming.”