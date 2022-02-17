Bingo!
In honour of the upcoming Family Day weekend, the city’s recreation department has developed a bingo game incorporating local landmarks that offers a chance to win a family climbing pass from Hoodoo Adventures.
Families are encouraged to print off a copy of the bingo card, walk to locations like The Peach on the Beach, Ikeda Japanese Garden and the new outdoor rink, then take photos and post them to social media with the hashtag #PenFamilyDay22.
For more information, call the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426 or visit Recreation Penticton’s page on Facebook.