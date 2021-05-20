Musical performances, educational seminars, exercise classes and more will form part of the larger Seniors Week event May 30 to June 5 in Penticton.
“It is a celebration of everything that our seniors contributed to the wonderful lives that we’re leading here in Penticton,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, during a presentation to city council this week.
“Seniors account for close to 40% of our local population, they make significant contributions to our way of life in Canada and they give so much to our community. They’re energetic. They’re active. They’re involved in every aspect of city life and we’re working really hard to keep it that way.”
Saaltink’s group is one of many local agencies collaborating on the celebration. Others include the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Society, Penticton and District Community Arts Council, OneSky Community Resources and the City of Penticton.
The first local Seniors Week celebration was staged in 2019 and featured 40-plus events that drew approximately 1,000 participants. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, but organizers now feel comfortable planning events that comply with health guidelines.
“This year we decided, COVID or no COVID, we’re going ahead,” said Mignon Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Society.
Most of the programming will be provided through Zoom and other video services, but there will be some socially distanced in-person activities.
For more information, visit www.seniorswellnesssociety.com.
Following the presentation from event organizers, Mayor John Vassilaki officially proclaimed May 31 to June 5 as Seniors Week in Penticton.