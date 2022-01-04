Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. –4 p.m., by donation
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 (members) and $75 (non-members) per month, to register call 250-493-2928
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• COVID-19 Immunization clinics, ages 12 and up, South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Tuesdays) and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Thursdays); Nk’Mip Resource Centre in Oliver, 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays); 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Thursdays); Osoyoos Health Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Friday); 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Wednesdays); Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (daily); Princeton General Hospital, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Mondays) and 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), to register: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7, “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “West Side Story,” (PG, 156 minutes, “Encatno,” (G, 109 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” PG, 148 minutes). Visit: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, Jan. 5
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Summerland Steam at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• COVID-19 Immunization clinics, for ages 5-11, Wednesdays at the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos; Mondays-Sundays at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, to register: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register
• Now showing at The Oliver Theatre: “Spiderman No Way Home,” (Wednesday-Thursday only); “Sing 2” (Friday-Jan. 13).
Thursday, Jan. 6
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
• Tacos and Trivia at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
• BCHL junior A hockey action, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office, vaccine passports mandatory
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
Saturday, Jan. 8
• KIJHL junior hockey action, 100 Mile House at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
Sunday, Jan. 9
• Nightgirl performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
