Mayor John Vassilaki says he misspoke at a March 16 city council meeting during which he suggested the money the B.C. government spends on homeless shelters would be better used reopening mental hospitals like Riverview in Coquitlam to make people “normal” again.
His remark came at the end of a freewheeling discussion that touched on the $1.7 million the B.C. government has budgeted to continue operating the old Victory Church as a 42-bed homeless shelter during the fiscal year starting April. That works out to about $40,000 per bed per year.
“Now if they’re going to take this $40,000 per resident and put it into a Riverview… just think how much good they could do with those folks. Maybe they could get rid of their addictions and mental health issues and make them somewhat normal,” said Vassilaki.
Asked by The Herald during question period at Tuesday’s meeting if he wished to clarify his earlier remarks, which generated a firestorm on social media, the mayor said he regretted the words he chose during what was a heated, fast-moving debate.
“I meant no harm to anyone or to degrade or belittle anyone whatsoever,” the mayor said Tuesday. “I’m not like that. I never have been and I never will be.”