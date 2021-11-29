Since he was 10 years old, international recording artist Beamer Wigley has performed almost every year for the annual OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre Share a Smile Telethon.
This past Sunday was no different, with the fundraiser having collected about $74,000 towards its $100,000 goal as the total was still being tabulated as of noon Monday
For Wigley, OSNS is very near and dear to his heart, having first attended the centre when he was just four years old for help with delayed speech.
“There’s a lot of connections to the OSNS from me going here when I was younger to my little brother going here,” said Wigley, who began his country music career at the age of seven.
“The amount of love everybody here has shown my family (is tremendous) … so I just really enjoy being back here and giving a little bit of love back, it’s just such a great organization.
“I only missed being here one year because I didn’t have a voice, so it’s been seven or eight years and it’s going to be a lot more because I don’t ever want to stop coming back.”
The telethon is a critical fundraiser for OSNS to bridge the gap between the funding provided through government and other sources and the actual costs of running the centre.
“Once again – and despite so many other worries of the moment – the public and businesses of the South Okanagan and Similkameen have come through for our kids. We are so very grateful,” said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms on Monday.
“The telethon and online auction make a crucial positive difference to the quantity and quality of care that OSNS provides to children of our region.”
Another option for people to help out is the newly launched OSNS Legacy Foundation, a five-year program to raise $10 million to ensure the long-term stability of services and programs.
For more information, visit www.osns.org.