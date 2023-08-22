A defiant developer vowed to fight Kelowna ity Hall as council voted unanimously to rescind approvals already given for his downtown high-rise.
Greg Appelt defended paying young people $250 apiece to speak in support of the project at a public hearing.
It was the discovery of those payments that prompted council to withdraw the approvals, accepting a staff report the procedure had been tainted.
In a remote address to council last week, Appelt said the payments were not much different than the fees charged by consultants working on various projects.
The payments compensated the young people, many of them students, for their time and for missing shifts at work so they could address council, he said.
“This did not break any rules, policies, or laws,” Appelt said.
In an unusual move for a developer hoping to persuade councillors of seeing things from his point of view, Appelt did not take questions. He did, however, suggest legal action against the city. “We will use the tools available to us to challenge this action,” he said.
After his comments concluded, councillors voted without discussion to rescind the approvals. But they included an option for Appelt to reapply for the necessary permissions.
The project in question is a 25-storey tower at 350 Doyle Ave., site of the old Kelowna RCMP detachment. Plans show 236 rental suites, about 10 per cent of which would be offered at below-market rates.