Penticton city councillors will sit for a special meeting this coming Tuesday, April 12.
While the agenda has not yet been made public, a notice issued by the city states the items to be discussed are the Skaha Marina operating agreement, a request for reconsideration regarding a development variance permit, and discussion of development cost charges.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in council chambers and is open to the public. A live-stream of the proceedings will also be available at www.penticton.ca.