VICTORIA — Registration for the province’s age-based mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics went off without a hitch after opening at 8 a.m. Tuesday with more than 90,000 people registering online and by phone.
By 11 a.m., 93,031 people had registered, said Health Minister Adrian Dix, including about 82,000 online and 11,000 by phone.
As a result, 26,655 booking invitations were sent out people and 14,752 appointments were booked for those eligible at this time.
Victoria’s Doug Boyd said it took mere minutes to register online. Within 20 minutes, he had received a link to book his vaccination.
“I scheduled it for April 17, the first date that was available at the Conference Centre,” he said.
Yves Vanier said the online system worked “great,” but noted that the confirmation letter and number went “straight to the junk mail folder.”
Nanaimo’s Fiona Anderson said she registered online “without effort” this morning and is awaiting her email with a date for vaccination. Her husband, 74, registered by phone last week and was booked for a vaccination on April 25. However, her sister, 70, booked online today and received an appointment for April 16.
“This is baffling,” wrote Anderson. “How is it that my sister was able to register later and receive a vaccination appointment earlier than my older husband? I hope this is an anomaly.”
People are asked to register only when eligible. Non-Indigenous people 71 and older, Indigenous people 18 and older, and those who are clinically vulnerable and have received a letter inviting them to book.
This is to avoid crashing the site and jamming the call centres, as happened when the health authorities launched their call centres.
In that case, there weren’t enough call agents to staff the phone lines, amongst other problems, and Dix pointed to Telus as not delivering the service they were contracted to provide.
Telus rectified the problems within the week. Today the health minister applauded Telus “for their continued support and efforts to keep these systems up and running.”
Many people, clearly younger than 71, advertised on social media today that they had registered without a hitch. There is not an age requirement to register online so anyone can do it, but the province says vaccinations will be booked by age so people will not be able to jump the queue to get their shot.
Esquimalt’s Andy Witt answered a Times Colonist callout for readers to share their experiences. Witt, 65, said he just wanted to get his online registration done this morning, and so he did. “It took less than two minutes.”
The new system kicks off the next phase of the largest vaccination program in B.C. history. There are 4.3 million people age 18 and older eligible for vaccination.
About 770,000 eligible British Columbians, about one in six, have received their first dose of vaccine and just over 87,000 have received a second dose.
The website to register for vaccinations is gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated. The phone line is 1-833-838-2323. You will be asked to give your name, birthdate, health number, and postal code.