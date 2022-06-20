Just three weeks remain for you to have your say on the future of downtown Summerland.
The district has launched an online survey, which is open through July 11, to get feedback on the draft Downtown Neighbourhood Action Plan
The plan establishes a roadmap for the district to pursue to enhance downtown vibrancy over the next 20 years. Included in the plan are 53 actions that have been prioritized into the short, medium, and long term. These actions include preliminary costing and span the areas of land use and density, infrastructure enhancements, parks and open space planning and amenities, policy and bylaw regulation review, and development of financial incentives.
The draft document also includes the Memorial Park Master Plan, which is a detailed future concept plan for the park with key amenity improvements such as a new bandshell facility and civic plaza area, a new park entry walkway from Henry Avenue, and a focus on enhancing winter activities such as a kid’s toboggan hill and ice skating in the civic plaza area during the winter season.
Other major catalysts proposed in the draft plan include:
• The permanent closure of Henry Avenue to vehicle traffic between Main Street and Wharton Street to create a pedestrian-friendly entryway into Memorial Park.
• The revitalization of Wharton and Main streets, including a review of the streetscape, to potentially accommodate wider sidewalks and enhanced amenities like sidewalk patios.
• The Trail of the Okanagans multi-use pathway connection extended through downtown via Kelly Avenue and Wharton Street
More details, plus an interactive map, explanatory video and a link to the public survey can be found at www.summerland.ca/planning-building/planning-development/current-projects/downtown-reimagined.