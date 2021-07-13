A 62-year-old woman was sent to hospital Monday afternoon in Oliver after she stepped into traffic and was struck by a passing vehicle.
Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said the woman started crossing Main Street but didn’t look both ways first to see if it was safe.
“An approaching vehicle was not able to stop in time and the female was transported to South Okanagan General Hospital with unspecified injuries. No signs of alcohol being a contributing factor to the accident,” said Wrigglesworth in an email.
“Please use crosswalks and ensure it is safe to do so before crossing.”
The driver of the SUV that hit the woman is not facing charges.