Grants of up to $500 are available for Penticton residents who want to inject a little life into their neighbourhoods.
The city has partnered on the program with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen. The deadline to apply for grants of $50 to $500 is Aug. 31, provided there’s still money available.
Block parties, neighbourhood film nights and even mini-libraries are among the types of projects organizers are looking to fund.
“This great opportunity allows the community to take a grass-roots approach to get neighbours connecting, creating and making lasting memories,” said Kim English, CFSOS community development co-ordinator, in a press release.
For more information about the grants or to apply, visit www.penticton.ca/greatneighbourhoods or call 250-490-2512.