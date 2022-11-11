One of Penticton’s most successful developers has died.
Tony Van’t Geloof, known for his steadfast loyalty and hard work, passed away late last week at age 88.
Born in Lage Zwaluwe, Netherlands, Van’t Geloof moved to Canada in 1954 and started his own drywall business. In 1991, he relocated from Surrey to Penticton where he developed an affordable 24-unit condo on King Street.
He quickly expanded to other housing developments in Penticton as well as three in Vernon and two in Kelowna.
His signature projects — Cherry Lane Towers and Athens Creek Towers — began in 1995 with the purchase of five acres of land. Cherry Lane Towers grew to have 256 units with an additional 110 at neighbouring Athens Creek. Many of the original owners still live there. Van’t Geloof resided in the penthouse, first at Cherry Lane and later Athens Creek.
Starline Enterprises is a family business operated by Van’t Geloof and his sons Bill and John.
“What was unique about them was Bill was a plumber and contractor by trade, John was an electrician and Tony was a drywall and steel-stud guy. They would operate cranes and forklifts themselves,” said Larry Kenyon, whose Greyback Construction was the structural concrete subcontractor on all of Starline’s projects.
“I remember when Tony came to our office looking for a contractor. He was a low-key guy, wearing work clothes and running shoes. You don’t usually see that with developers. He had the same painter, the same excavator, same realtors, same landscaper, same greenscape people every time. If you performed, you got to work again.”
Starline’s latest project is Skaha Lake Towers, 250 units on the old waterslide property in the south-end of the city.
“Tony had a passion for construction, a passion for creating,” said longtime friend and realtor Len Fox. “Imagine him standing there in front of five acres at what was to become Cherry Lane Towers. Where do you even start?
“He was still building things at age 88, still doing the company’s books. Starline took development to the next level in this city. Tony was renowned for his honesty and always paid his bills on time.”
Van’t Geloof created more than 1,000 housing units in Penticton alone, Fox said.
Outside of trades, Van’t Geloof was generous with local charities and recently sponsored a refugee family all on his own. He was also very active with his church.
He is survived by his wife Joan of 67 years, five children and many grandchildren. Funeral services will be held today (Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022) at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Penticton beginning at 11 a.m.