5 PICKS
1. Vancouver Young Stars, see tomorrow’s NHL stars today, SOEC, four days
2. Louisiana Hayride, featuring tributes the old-school country greats, Wednesday, The Cleland Theatre
3. The Terry Fox Run, Sunday morning in Penticton, Summerland & Osoyoos
4. The 35th annual Okanagan Toy Run is Sunday at 10 a.m.
5. Did you miss seeing “Elvis?” The new movie plays in Oliver Friday-Sunday
--
Tuesday, Sept. 13
• Final week: now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Penticton Tuneagers choir rehearsals resume, under the direction of Nick Kelly, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, ages 50 and over, 9:30-11:30 a.m., call Sarah at 778-622-0762 for additional details
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” (G, 115 minutes); “The Barbarian,” (14A, 103 minutes); “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” (G, 87 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 157 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” (G, 87 minutes); “Beast,” (14-A, 93 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes); “After Every Happy,” (14A, 95 minutes); “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” (PG, 108 minutes) for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Sept. 14
• Louisiana Hayride Show featuring a live band with tributes to Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Buddy Holly, Elvis, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, Crystal Gayle, The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m. $55, for tickets: hayrideshow.com
• Wine & Wing Wednesday presented by Dirty Laundry Brewing, featuring Tristan Telle, 6 p.m. at Slackwater Brewing Co.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Gene Sequences by Christina Baird at the Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, Penticton, Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. on Saturday)
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (Wednesday and Thursday), “Elvis,” (Friday through Sunday), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, Sept. 15
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets, IMC Building, 425 Jermyn Ave. (at opposite end of the parking lot), 6:30 p.m., open to the public
• Brandon Isaak in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Live @ Time presents Aidan Mayes, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Backyard Beats with DJ Spill will spin vinyl at the Cannery Brewery, 6-8 p.m.
• Penticton Tuneagers orchestra rehearsals, under the direction of Nick Kelly, Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, ages 50 and over, 9:45-11:15 a.m., call Nick at 250-462-7052 for additional details
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Friday, Sept. 16
• Vancouver Young Stars tournament begins, Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers, 4 p.m., Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m., single game tickets are $26 (adults) and $15 (ages 12 and under), visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• West Coast celtic roots band Tiller’s Folly bring their 25th anniversary tour to The Dream Café on Colourful Front Street, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• David and Ken, improv, music comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 purchase at venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Dachshund Lovers “Doxie Walk,” at Penticton Art Gallery, 10 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Friday Night Dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
• Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament, Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m.
• The New Jersey Jukebox, a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35 purchase at venablestheatre.ca
• Closing Day: Visit LocoLanding Adventure Park for the final time this season, open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday only
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, Downtown Penticton Association Market, 200-300 blocks of Main Street, Front Street, Backstreet, Blvd., beginning at 8:30 a.m.
• Tailgate Roller Skate, presented by Penticton Roller Skate, Penticton Skate Park, 107 Martin Street, all ages 5-7 p.m., adult skate 7-9 p.m., featuring on site music and free rental skates and helmets
• Okanagan Historical Society releases its 86th report with diverse content about the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap, for sale at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• BCHL junior A exhibition hockey, Chilliwack Chiefs at Penticton Vees, 2 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, tickets are $10 for adults and seniors, under 18 are free, visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• Elks Lodge presents cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., pasta dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with Andy & Friends, 6:30 p.m.
• MARVEL Cinematic Universe Trivia Night at the Barley Mill Pub, 7-9:30 p.m., $14 with discounts for groups of six and more, come dressed as your favourite character
Sunday, Sept. 18
• Terry Fox Run, S.S. Sicamous, registration at 8:30 a.m., run begins at 10 a.m.; Summerland Aquatic Centre, registration at 10 a.m., run begins at 11 a.m.; Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos, registration at 9 a.m., run begins at 9:30 a.m.; register as an individual or family, visit: terryfox.ca
• Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament, Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets, 2 p.m.
• Pets in the Park, presented by Pet-Friendly Penticton, Gyro Park, 10 a.m..- 1 p.m., free to all, with or without pets
• Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association presents OMRA Toy Run supporting St. Vincent DePaul, registration at 9:30 a.m. at The Peach, ride begins at 10:30 a.m.
• Johnny Reid “To Love Somebody” Tour at the Cleland Theatre, 8 p.m. at Penticton Community Centre, purchase tickets at: valleyfirsttix.ca
• The Day the Music Died, a tribute to Buddy Holly and the Crickets and Friends, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35 purchase at venablestheatre.ca
• Summerland Rotary farmer’s market, Main Street, Summerland, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Digger Dan (roots music) at the Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Okanagan Historical Society releases its 86th report with diverse content about the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap, for sale at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, dog races, last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Hammertime Superprestige CX, Mariposa Park, Vedette Drive, 9 a.m.