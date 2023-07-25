Okanagan Clinical Trials says research conducted by the company has helped get two new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease closer to the market.
The Kelowna-based lab say it helped with the research to that got a new drug called Legembi from Japanese firm Eisai approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company also helped with research for another new drug called Donanemab, for which Eli Lilly is now awaiting approval from the FDA.
“Okanagan Clinical Trials is one of the largest clinical research centers in Western Canada,” said president Dr. Kim Christie in a press release.
“Being a vital component in the FDA approval of Alzheimer’s treatments is a highlight for our center and our staff.”
Okanagan Clinical Trials frequently reaches out for patients across the region to participate in its research. For more information, visit www.okanganclinicaltrials.com.