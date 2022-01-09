The investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs, cash, and weapons in Coldstream on Friday morning.
About 9 a.m., a Vernon Mountie saw what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout off Highway 97 south of Vernon.
The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap. Following the arrest of the driver, police searched the suspect and the vehicle, finding suspected powder and crack cocaine, cash, and several weapons. Police checks revealed the man is currently bound by court-imposed conditions to not possess weapons.
A 65-year old Vernon man faces a number of potential criminal charges.