The owners of an apparent money pit on Vancouver Hill are suing the City of Penticton over its alleged failure to disclose all relevant information about the property prior to their purchase.
Ashley Love and Dawid Spamer, who bought the single-family home at 102 Vancouver Pl. in February 2021, filed their civil claim against the city on April 7 in B.C. Supreme Court.
The lawsuit was triggered by an incident on Oct. 11, 2021, when “the house and surrounding land on the property sank approximately two feet, causing damage to the house and property,” according to the claim.
“The cause of the house and the surrounding land sinking was due, but not limited to, excessive water exposure from a broken curb drainage system on Lower Bench Road that runs along one edge of the property.”
The couple alleges the city demonstrated negligence by “failing to properly monitor, maintain and or repair civic infrastructure, thereby allowing water to enter into and onto the property causing soil erosion and ultimately destabilizing the ground under and around the house.”
The lawsuit also claims that as part of their due diligence before purchasing the home, the couple requested all available property information from the city, but received nothing that hinted at any trouble, despite the site presumably being on the city’s radar due to past water problems in the area.
“Due to the negligence of the defendant in keeping records and or failing to record and maintain statutorily required information regarding the property, the plaintiffs have suffered damages with regards but not limited to the purchase and ownership of the property,” the lawsuit concludes.
The couple is seeking an unspecified award to cover dimunition of property value, plus the costs of repair and stabilization work.
Their lawyer declined comment Wednesday because the matter is now before the court, while the city declined comment because it had not yet been served with the lawsuit.
The claim was filed just two days after a newly formed citizens’ group, Penticton Society for Transparent Governance and Responsible Development, launched unrelated legal action against the city over the controversial rezoning of 602 Lakeshore Dr.