The Barking Parrot will host a fundraiser in partnership with The Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association of the Okanagan, to help facilitate humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine and its people, Friday night.
“The fundraiser guarantees a direct flow of donation money straight from your pocket to the front lines in Ukraine, in the form of: bulletproof vests, tactical helmets, medical kits, clothes, batteries, flashlights, baby food, groceries, hospital equipment and supplies for seniors, and much much more,” Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager Elizabeth Cucnik said in a press release.
A Ukrainian barbecue, featuring sausages and perogies (along with other Ukrainian favourites) will be available from 5-7 p.m. by donation.
Several other surprises will also occur.
A member of the Lakeside’s executive team has family presently situated in the Ukraine. Several other members of the staff have family-tree ties to the Ukraine including the resort’s policy adviser David Prystay.
“Join the fight today against tyranny, despotism, totalitarianism and oligarchism. Stand up for the rights and freedoms of all human beings, upheld and championed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Human Rights Law,” Cucnik said.
Cucnik stresses the Lakeside is not in opposition to the Russian people but rather leader Vladimir Putin.
The event is open to ages 19 and older.
For additional details, phone 250-493-9771.