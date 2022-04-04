Opponents started lining up Monday to challenge the City of Penticton’s decision to pick a new operator for the iconic Peach on the Beach concession stand.
News of the change, which followed an open bidding process earlier this year, began trickling out Sunday night with a post on The Peach’s social media pages.
As of noon Monday, social media was still abuzz, an online petition against the changeover had garnered 2,400 digital signatures, and a city councillor had vowed to raise the issue at a public meeting.
The new operator is Family Squeezed Lemonade, which was awarded a fresh three-year lease for the city-owned facility. The outgoing operator is Diana Stirling, who also runs LocoLanding Adventure Park and the Lickity Splitz ice-cream shop on Lakeshore Drive.
Family Squeezed Lemonade was among three groups, including Stirling, who bid on the concession, according to a press release issued by the city Monday.
Bids were judged on four criteria: business plan, experience, products, and pricing and license fee.
The release did not reveal financial terms of the bids or final contract through which the public could judge for itself city staff’s decision to award the contract to Family Squeezed.
While the new operator was described in The Peach’s post as being based in Calgary, the city’s release calls Family Squeezed Lemonade a “family run business with operations in several cities where their family members live, including the Okanagan.”
“We are excited to be in Penticton and bring all things local and peachy with our intentionally created Okanagan treats,” said company representative Jennifer Andrews in the release.
“Hiring local people, using local ingredients, and supporting local businesses has always been our passion.”
During its past three years under Stirling’s stewardship, The Peach took on a higher profile in the community, mainly through its over-the-top treats, active social media presence and costumes for holidays like Christmas and Halloween.
In its farewell message, The Peach wished its new operators well.
“I have had the time of my life getting to know you all, welcoming thousands of visitors every summer, watching hundreds of young leaders rock their first jobs and of course dressing up to celebrate the seasons, holidays, and mark important events for our community,” stated the Facebook post, which had garnered 675 comments and been shared almost 550 times as of noon Monday.
“I hope the new Family Squeezed Lemonade from Calgary will love me as much as I’ve been loved by the LocoLanding family. From the bottom of my pit – thank you for all the amazing times we have shared. I will miss you all and wish the new peach (or lemon) on the block all the very best.
Coun. James Miller also took to Facebook on Monday to announce he’s “deeply concerned” about the new lease, which was approved by city staff without telling elected officials.
“I do have faith that the process was followed properly from a legal standpoint, but as an elected official I would have liked to have been involved with the process,” said Miller, also the managing editor of The Herald, in a video shot at The Peach and posted to his personal Facebook page.
“LocoLanding has a long history of philanthropy and goodwill in our community as well as providing many university and college students over the years with summer employment.
“As a member of Penticton city council, I am prepared to bring a notice of motion forward (to Tuesday’s regular council meeting) so that this issue will be discussed where it belongs – in a public forum.”
The same bid process used to find an operator for The Peach also resulted in Randy and Karen Gallagher, former operators of Skaha Marina, being awarded a lease for the Sudbury Beach concession stand.
One other concession stand on the east side of Skaha Lake Park was also up for grabs, but there were no bids.
More to come.