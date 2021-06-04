The return of Subaru Ironman Canada to Penticton has been pushed back another month.
Organizers announced Friday the triathlon, which was set for Aug. 29, will now go ahead Sept. 26.
Based on conversations with health officials, “we collectively agree that this event will be better positioned to take place on this (later) race date,” Ironman Group said in a press release Friday.
“Our team will continue to work hard developing and refining operational plans in a manner consistent with local community objectives and within the guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to COVID-19.”
Ironman operated triathlons in Penticton for 30 years before the municipality cut ties with the organization in 2012 in a dispute over costs. Several different triathlons were staged in the years that followed, but none came close to matching Ironman’s popularity.
City officials signed a new five-year deal with Ironman in 2019 with the intent of the race returning in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Penticton’s race will follow the traditional single-loop course with a 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, a 180-km bike ride through Osoyoos and Keremeos, followed by a 41-km run to Okanagan Falls and back.