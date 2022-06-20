Opponents of a proposed 112-lot residential subdivision at the foot of the Naramata Bench are urging others to join their fight through the public consultation process that’s underway now.
Surrey-based Canadian Horizons is looking to build a country estate-type development with 112 single-family homes on its 51-hectare property at 1050 Spiller Rd.
The consultation effort, on now through July 2, is meant simply to gauge the public’s appetite for development of the site, which is designated for growth in the Official Community Plan. Even that OCP designation is up for debate.
Once that consultation is complete, city staff will return to council with a report. The project requires amendments to the local zoning bylaw and OCP, which would trigger a formal public hearing later if council decides to carry on with the process.
Canadian Horizons came up with the new plan after city council voted last year to stop a 300-home version in its tracks without even going to a public hearing.
Still, “While this is a new proposal from Canadian Horizons, it presents the same significant challenges,” said David Kozier in a press release on behalf of the Society for the Preservation of Naramata Bench.
“As a society, we want to say yes to sustainable, thoughtful, environmentally sound development of the Naramata Bench. And that means saying no, once again, to the highly risky proposal from Canadian Horizons and reconsidering a more appropriate land use for this area in future community plans.”
Information about the project, along with an electronic feedback form, are available at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
Citizens interested in learning more and discussing the proposal with city staff and other participants have two more events to choose from.
There will be an online session Thursday, June 23, 6:30-8 p.m. and an in-person session on Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.
For more information or to register for the online session, visit www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
Paper copies of the engagement materials and feedback forms are also available at the Penticton Public Library.