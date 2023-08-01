With summer’s splendour now in full bloom, organizers of the Summerland Fall Fair are asking gardeners to turn their minds to harvest.
The 114th edition of the one-day event is set for Sept. 9, in and around the George Ryga Centre and the Summerland Museum and Archives.
The operating society is inviting gardeners and artists of all ages to submit the fruits of their labours for adjudication by community judges. The full list of categories is exhaustive – everything from the weirdest vegetable and nicest apples, to the best painting and finest knitting – and can be found at www.summerlandfallfair.ca.
Also returning will be the ever-popular zucchini races, pioneer workshop, face painting, and potato sack races. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment, including Mandy Cole, 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers, Kuja Collective, The Summerland Singers and Players, and the amazing Bobby Bovenzi Drum Circle.
In the afternoon at the Summerland Community Centre, a thought-provoking group of speakers and a panel discussion will address issues related to food security, land use, and water use. The speakers’ panel will feature Okanagan farmers who represent various sectors of the agricultural industry.
Volunteers are still needed. Anyone interested in lending a hand is encouraged to email summerlandfallfairvolunteer@gmail.com.