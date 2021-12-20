There’s something for everyone in the Okanagan School of the Arts’ programming calendar for 2022.
On Jan. 6, rehearsals will begin for Showtime! Community Theatre, an adult musical theatre group that aims to provide an outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers.
The OSA is also partnering with Artables, a pottery studio on Main Street in Penticton, to offer a series of classes for preschoolers, children, and teens.
And do you know a young person with big plans? He or she might love the Juniorpreneur program, which starts on Jan. 11. During the five-week workshop, children ages 11 to 14 will learn a step-by-step process for creating and launching their own businesses. The facilitator is Sarah Tucker, founder of Graphically Hip.
There is also a range of other visual and performing arts classes scheduled for kids and adults.
For more information or to register, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com.