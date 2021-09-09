Updated: 1:30 p.m.
Firefighter on scene reports to dispatch the fire is being held at half a hectare in size, crews are now doing mop-up.
Posted: 1:15 p.m.
A heli-tanker is making short work of a grass fire that started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday below the KVR Trail near the base of Munson Mountain.
Officials haven’t released any updates, but it appears as of 1:15 p.m. that no homes are threatened.
A single helicopter drawing water from Okanagan Lake – which is at the base of the hill on which the fire is burning – knocked down large, visible flames within minutes of starting work.
Fire crews are staged on Lower Bench Road near Lakeview Cemetery. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
More to come.