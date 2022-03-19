For the first time in the 17-year history of the Scotiabank National Case Competition, a business school has recorded back-to-back gold medals as Okanagan College climbed to the top of the podium – again.
Hosted by Vanier College of Montreal earlier this month, teams from across the country analyzed the case of Millénia Tea, operating in Saint John, N.B., then developed a marketing, communications and sales plan with a full budget and financial return for the company.
Teams did the work under lockdown – without access to the Internet – and then made 20-minute presentations to four private-sector judges.
OC students Tamzin Birch, Bryan Cresswell and Cole Stregger took first place. They were coached by Blair Baldwin, Mark Ziebarth, Caroline Gilchrist, Dan Allen and Nakita Edwards.