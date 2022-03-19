Education

From left, Business Professor Blair Baldwin, Cole Stregger, Tamzin Birch, Bryan Cresswell and Business Professor Mark Ziebarth celebrate the gold medal win atthe 2022 Scotiabank National Case Competition.

For the first time in the 17-year history of the Scotiabank National Case Competition, a business school has recorded back-to-back gold medals as Okanagan College climbed to the top of the podium – again.

Hosted by Vanier College of Montreal earlier this month, teams from across the country analyzed the case of Millénia Tea, operating in Saint John, N.B., then developed a marketing, communications and sales plan with a full budget and financial return for the company.

Teams did the work under lockdown – without access to the Internet – and then made 20-minute presentations to four private-sector judges.

OC students Tamzin Birch, Bryan Cresswell and Cole Stregger took first place. They were coached by Blair Baldwin, Mark Ziebarth, Caroline Gilchrist, Dan Allen and Nakita Edwards.

