Penticton’s indoor Remembrance Day service is set to return in November.
It will underwritten by local city taxpayers through an $8,500 grant to the Penticton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion that was approved Tuesday by city council.
The cash will cover the $5,000 cost of renting the publicly owned Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and the $3,500 cost of audio-visual equipment.
The last such indoor service was staged in 2019. It was moved outdoors from 2020-22 as a result of the pandemic.
Council also approved Tuesday an $11,600 grant to the Penticton and Area Access Centre to update its phones and information technology system. The centre helps people connect with existing social supports.
Staff will fund the donations with a $15,200 draw from the in-year grant request budget – leaving behind about $2,000 – and pull the balance from the general surplus.