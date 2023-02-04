Despite a chilly end to the month, January was warmer than usual in the Okanagan.
According to month-end data from Environment Canada, the average temperature in January in Penticton was 0.8 C, while the historical average going back to 1908 is – 0.6 C.
In Kelowna, the average temperature was – 0.3 C, compared to the historical average of – 1.4 C, while in Vernon the average was – 1.1 C, well above the historical average of – 3.9 C.
Still, it represented just the 20th warmest on record for Penticton, 24th warmest for Kelowna and 13th warmest for Vernon.
The forecasting agency is calling for daytime highs in the 5 C range through the next week.