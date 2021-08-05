Brian Rogers will be the People’s Party of Canada candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country in the next federal election.
“I have lived in this valley since the early ’70s,” Rogers said in a news release. “I went to primary and secondary school here and my post secondary education was in Kelowna as well. I met my wife here and my two children grew into adults here. This valley is my home.
“I have watched politicians make their own lives better and do nothing for the Canadian citizen. Life is much harder – our living standard is dropping. We used to be able to have a home and family on one income – now it takes two full time working adults to maintain a household – barely.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call an election any day.
In 2019, People’s Party candidate John Barr finished fifth in Kelowna-Lake Country with 1.8% of the vote.