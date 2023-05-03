There will be a solemn procession through downtown Penticton on Friday to remember Indigenous women who have met with violence and help spare others from the same fate.
Better known as Red Dress Day for its iconic symbol, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People is aimed at honouring the lives lost and raising awareness about ongoing violence against the community.
In Penticton, the day will be marked with a walk at noon from the Ooknakane Friendship Centre at 146 Ellis St. to Gyro Park. The event, which is slated to wrap up at 1 p.m., is being jointly organized by the OFC and South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association.
“The red dress has become a symbol, embodying the vibrant lives lost and serving as a powerful reminder of the work that still lies ahead to achieve justice and equity for all. By wearing red, we unite in solidarity and send a collective message that violence has no place in our community,” said organizers in a press release.
“All participants attending the walk are encouraged to wear red to demonstrate their support for this vital cause. In addition, we invite those who feel called to do so, to don their regalia, showcasing the strength and cultural heritage of Indigenous communities. Hand drums are also welcomed as we join together in a rhythmic beat, harmonizing our steps and voices as we walk.”
Red Dress Day emerged from a 2010 exhibition of Winnipeg-based Metis artist Jaime Black, who used the garments to draw attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women there.