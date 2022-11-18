COVID hospitalizations are down in the Interior Health Authority region but up province-wide
Forty-one patients with the disease are now in IHA hospitals, down from 55 a week ago. Four are in intensive care, compared to six such patients a week ago.
But across B.C. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have increased week-over-week, from 286 to 328. However, the number of patients requiring intensive care has remained unchanged, at 26.
Thirty-more British Columbians have died in the past week, making the toll 4,607 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. In the IHA region, 717 people have died of the disease, a number that is equivalent to the area’s share of the total provincial population.
Earlier this fall, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling suggested COVID-19 cases in hospitals would peak at about 1,000 between November and January, but there’s been no sign yet of a significant increase in numbers.
Kelowna RCMP swamped by distracted drivers during blitz
Front line officers where kept extremely busy during a two-hour span on Wednesday when the Kelowna RCMP traffic unit conducted a distracted driving blitz in a school zone in the 600 block of Raymer Avenue.
During that time frame officers issued 20 distracted driving tickets while another ten drivers managed to avoid a fine only because officers were unable to keep up, police said in a media release.
“Considering this location was inside a school zone and the roads being icy, these numbers are very concerning to all us,” said Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera.
Every distracted driving ticket comes with a $368 fine and adds four driver penalty points to a driving record.
On average, 76 people die yearly in crashes where distracted driving is a contributing factor.
It is responsible for 27% of all car crash fatalities in B.C., according to statistics from ICBC Using a hand-held device has been prohibited in B.C. since 2010.