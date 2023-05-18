Thursday, May 18
• Rain City, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Don Vappie & Jazz Creole, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Miss Penticton Speech and Talent Evening, Cleland Community Theatre, 7 p.m., $20 (cash or cheque) at the door
• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., exhibition closes May 27
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave.,10 a.m.-noon; $2, sing-a-long drop-in, 1:30-3 p.m., free
• Canadian Counsel of the Blind South Okanagan Chapter White Cane Club, Kiwanis building, 390 Brunswick Street, 1-3 p.m., for information call 778-622-2528 or email: lcyra2@gmail.com
• Acoustic jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Trivia Night at Summerland Sweets, 6-8 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Open Mic Night, Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., new improved stage, house drum kit, guitar and bass amps
• Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers present Celebrate the Fibre Arts, show opening, The Art Gallery of Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., show closes May 20
• Pizza day, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 11 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., computer support, 1-2 p.m.
• Special sneak preview: Fast X, Landmark Cinemas, 7 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.
Friday, May 19
• Meadowlark Nature Festival, presented by Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, first of four days, for tickets and list of tours visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca
• 100th anniversary Naramata May Day, soapbox races, 1 p.m., May Day family dance, school gymnasium 6-8 p.m., hosted by Naramata OAP
• Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., tickets range in price from $24-$95, plus tax and applicable service charges
• Penticton Bike Festival begins, Bike Show and Shine, Westminster Ave. E., between the Cannery Brewing Co. and Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m.
• Thrash Wrestling’s Rocking the Luso Volume 3, Luso Canadian Multicultural Society Hall, 135 Winnipeg Street, 7:30 p.m., $20 in advance from One Boardshop or ticketseller.ca, $25 at the door
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Andrea Superstein, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fish and Chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, ages 16 and older, Sketch Book Club, connect, draw and laugh together, 220 Manor Park Ave., 6-8 p.m.
• Tai Chi, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., TED Talks, 1 p.m.
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas (May 19-25): Fast X (PG, 141 minutes); Blackberry (14A, 122 minutes); Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG, 107 minutes); Nefarious (14A, 97 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); Love Again (PG, 105 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, May 20
• Meadowlark Nature Festival presents An Evening with Suzanne Simard, Venables Theatre, reception begins at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 7 p.m., $50 (students are $30), visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., more than 40 vendors
• Opening Week: Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Shabby Coachman, a retrospective celebrating artist Ralph Critchlow’s 90th birthday, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, special opening reception 2-4 p.m.
• Penticton Garden Club plant sale, Penticton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., perennials, annuals, drought tolerant plants, berry plants, vegetables and garden-related items (see above photo)
• 80’s Roller Skating Party, Oliver Roller Rink, 5-7 p.m., all ages, 7-9 p.m., adults, registration required in advance at: katie@oliverrecreation.ca
• Mat Duffus entertains, The Barley Mill Brew Pub outdoor patio, 6-9 p.m.
• Live music with “Gypsy,” Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Comedy night, Patrick Maliha, The Dream Café, 7 p.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Young Guns Memorial, Penticton Speedway, 7 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., featuring Canadian Supertrucks, dwarfs, hornets, street stocks and hit-to-pass, for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• Loco Landing Adventure Park is now open for the season, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., mini golf, go karts, ropes course, monkey motion, rock climbing, Badlands inflatable park; Lickity Splitz ice cream is also open, noon-5:30 p.m.
• SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society Market and Barbecue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Penticton Bike Festival, group ride, 10 a.m., for details and location visit: bikepenticton.com
• Live from the Met: Don Giovanni (Mozart), Italian, 194 minutes, Landmark Cinemas, 9:55 a.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
Sunday, May 21
• Meadowlark Nature Festival, presented by Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, for tickets and list of tours visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca
• ‘80s themed silent disco party, Bench 1775 Winery, 6-10 p.m.
• James Hay at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• The Yellow Brick Road Experience starring Andrew Johns and his eight-piece band the Jets which includes Julie Masi (from The Parachute Club), a tribute to Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Cleland Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $45.95 plus service charge, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Bike Festival, Shaking off the Dust Enduro, one-up movie premier, Airplane Mode, visit: bikepenticton.com
• Gord’s Place featuring Gord McLaren with special guest Will Schlackl, The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m.
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for breast cancer awareness
• 100th anniversary Naramata May Day, open house, Naramata Museum, 1-4 p.m., open to the public
• Spring Fibre Art Day, The Grist Mill in Keremeos, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring spinning, dyeing, weaving, knitting, crocheting, felting, quilting, papercraft
• Young Guns Memorial, Penticton Speedway, 7 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., featuring Canadian Supertrucks, dwarfs, hornets, street stocks and hit-to-pass, for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• Drop-In Roller Skating, Penticton Curling Club, 7-8 p.m., $10, skate rental not available
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40., 1 p.m.
Monday, May 22
• Victoria Day
• Final day: Meadowlark Nature Festival, presented by Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, for tickets and list of tours visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca
• Penticton Bike Festival, final day featuring Pump Track Jam, 10 a.m., for details: bikepenticton.com
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in darts, 6:30 p.m.
• 100th anniversary Naramata May Day, children’s parade, 10:30 a.m. followed by Maypole Dance by Naramata Elementary School students at Manitou Park, decorated bike contest, traditional races, silver spoon race, tug-of-war, barbecue dinner and celebratory cake by the Old Age Pensioners
• Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
• Open Mic with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing, 6-8 p.m.
• The Local Group with special guest Bobby Dove, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Chair yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
• Open Mic hosts by Tristan Telle, The barley Mill, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
• Opening Day: Lyse Deselliers: The Food We Grow, The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67, business committee meeting, 4 p.m., IMC building, 425 Jermyn Ave., Penticton, public welcomed
• South Okanagan Loss Society weekly conversations on loss and grief, Pathways Addictions Centre, 1-996 Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Begonia, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Pilates, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., ukulele, 6:30 p.m.
• RDOS adult and teen drop-in basketball, Naramata Public School, 6-8 p.m.
• Downtown Penticton BIA annual general meeting, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 5 p.m.