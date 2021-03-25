If you need help complying with local bylaws that require you to control pests on your fruit-bearing trees or bushes, there’s a new online resource that can steer you in the right direction.
The material was compiled by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and includes online brochures, fact sheets, videos and downloadable materials. Printed copies of all the online materials will soon be available to the public through distribution to municipal halls, commercial outlets and at RDOS offices.
“It’s important that residents and commercial producers know how to maintain their crops and what kind of noxious pests they may be up against in the region,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said in a press release.
“These resources can help guide new and experienced growers in producing healthy, vibrant crops without posing risks to neighbouring orchards or residential trees.”
To check out the materials, visit www.rdos.bc.ca.