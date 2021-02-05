Alberta's loss is Summerland's gain

He’s led responses to floods, fires and a pandemic on a provincial scale – and even had secret recordings of his meetings leaked to the CBC – so Graham Statt should be able to handle whatever life throws at him in his new job as chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland.
Statt set up his office at Municipal Hall in early January, following a 20-year career as an executive in three different ministries of the Alberta government that saw him become something of a trusted hand in disaster management.
Back in 2013, he was an assistant deputy minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Parks and Recreation. In that role, he was responsible for approximately 800 staff and 500 provincial parks, and trained in the incident command system used to handle emergencies like the 2013 floods that inundated downtown Calgary and did billions of dollars’ worth of damage to infrastructure across a large swath southern Alberta.
“When the floods happened, a lot of the damage – well over $100 million in damage –was to the parks, so I got tapped to lead the (recovery) effort,” Statt said in an interview this week.
By 2016, he had been transferred to the Ministry of Environment, where he served as assistant deputy minister in the operations division overseeing 1,100 staff.
Once again, disaster struck when forest fires in northern Alberta destroyed approximately 2,400 homes and buildings in Fort McMurray and scorched approximately 590,000 hectares of land – most of it publicly owned and among the 40 million hectares of Crown land in Statt’s portfolio.
“So, I got to be the guy to manage that incident,” he said.
As bad as those disasters were, though, they were merely a prelude to what came in early 2020: COVID-19.
By that time, Statt had moved on to the Ministry of Health, where he was the assistant deputy minister responsible for pharmaceutical and supplementary benefits, along with a $2.5-billion budget.
Within the ministry, the government established an emergency operations centre – the same as local governments like the District of Summerland do when a local state of emergency is declared – and pulled in Statt to serve as commander for the province-wide response.
Which brings us to the CBC leak.
In November 2020, CBC Calgary published accounts from 20 daily planning meetings that were conducted via telephone conference calls and led by Statt as EOC commander.
Also in attendance at some of the meetings was Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s equivalent of B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Hinshaw at times expressed frustration with her political masters for not taking her advice on some things, such as large-scale testing strategy.
Initial news stories that emerged from the leaked recordings highlighted the apparent dysfunction in the relationship between Dr. Hinshaw and Alberta government leaders like Premier Jason Kenney.
However, Dr. Hinshaw fought back at a daily news briefing and suggested the recordings actually demonstrated the relationship with her political masters was functioning just as it should.
“The premier called that day and talked to Deena and others and said, ‘I don’t want you to worry about this. I know we all say and do things sometimes that maybe in the moment we might have phrased differently, but your job is to provide to advice and, as you know, we’re not always going to follow the advice. Our job is to make decisions,” recalled Statt.
“And they didn’t miss a beat,” he said of Dr. Hinshaw and elected officials. “We were meeting with the premier and cabinet multiple times a week and there was no change in the relationship because of that unfortunate incident.”
So, what prompted Statt to abruptly take his hands off the control levers in Edmonton and move 600 kilometres west to become the top bureaucrat for a community of 12,000 people?
“I’ve had that question a few times from folks,” he said with a laugh.
“I like to be closer to the action. So one of the things that happens once you get into the circles of power, your focus becomes very much on strategic policy, it becomes very much on managing the political interface, and you kind of lose your first love, which is to be able to get down and get into the nitty gritty and kind of see stuff happen on the delivery side.”
Plus, he had enjoyed worked with local governments during his time with the province and, like any good Albertan, fell in love with the Okanagan during regular family vacations here.
Statt’s two adult children, Luke and Sarah, stayed behind in Alberta, while he and Colleen, his wife of 25 years, are still searching for a new home in Summerland for them and their dogs, Paco and Chewy.
They’re also looking for a new church – which is harder than it sounds.
“The interesting thing about searching for a church in a pandemic is many or most churches aren’t meeting,” said Statt, who served as a lay pastor for his Baptist church congregation in Alberta.
“A church is a family, really, so you want to get that interaction to understand the group and the feeling that is there – it’s as much about a feeling as it is the teaching – so we’ve been poking around and listening to some of the teaching out there, but we’re really looking forward to when some of these folks start meeting again.”
Statt, an avid fly fisherman and vinyl fanatic with about 2,500 records – mostly classical, jazz and folk, including his favourite of all time, Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” – in his collection, said he’s active in his church for the same reason he works in government: “I believe it’s important to give back on the community side as much as it is to give on the professional side.”