Besides losing their cultures and families, Indigenous children who were sent away to Canada’s residential schools also bear physical and emotional scars they’re still trying to overcome all these decades later.
“I didn’t know how to love any more,” said Baptiste, who at age six was taken to St. Mary’s Mission in Omak, Wash., along with her sister, Vivian Lezard, who is now a councillor for the Penticton Indian Band.
“I didn’t know how to love my older children. I didn’t hold them, didn’t hug them. I was really mean to them. I whipped them with hangers.”
She remembers being whipped herself with a thick belt by the Catholic fathers in front of the other children for doing things as simple as rolling a marble on the floor.
There was also a time when she saw a young classmate sitting by herself crying and later finding out the girl’s brother had died.
“We don’t even know what happened to him, just that he was dead,” said Baptiste. “I’m very indifferent to death now.”
There were far worse things she went through that even now, all these years later, are just too horrible to even remember, let alone talk about.
A member of the Syilx Indian Residential School Committee, she is continuing on her healing journey and was front and centre with her drum at Friday’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Walk for the Children in Penticton.
“The importance of today for me is to let go,” said Lezard. “It took me a long time to even care about myself. I didn’t realize how important I was, especially for my children, but I’m slowly learning that, even in this last year.
“Now I’m watching four grandchildren and I talk to them a lot and hug them a lot. I really don’t want my grandchildren or any child to go through what I went through.”
Nena Marie Hall is a young Penticton mother of three whose father was also a residential school survivor and felt compelled to take part in the walk.
“He tried to explain some of the milder things to me when I was growing up, but he just told me how lucky we are to be living the way we are today because there were so many terrible things that happened,” she said.
There were two things Hall saw that shed light on the real pain her father was feeling. The first was a movie the first was the 2017 movie “Indian Horse” about an young Indigenous hockey player and his experiences in residential school.
The second was last year’s discovery of suspected unmarked children’s graves in an old orchard on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, the same one Hall’s dad attended.
“You could tell in my father’s whole being that everything was resurfacing and it was saddening for him,” said Hall.
“These kids were his friends, his only family there, now he has the answers as to what really happened to them, why they never came back, why they didn’t reach out to him and why he’s never seen them again.”
Now, as a parent herself and with her youngest, Walker, at nearly the same the age he would have been taken to a residential school as recently as the 1990s, she believes it is even more important to remember the past.
“To have my own children taken away like that, knowing they might never make it home, it would break my heart,” said Hall.
“Every child does matter, not just today but everyday. Let’s keep this from happening ever again to our people, to any people, because we all matter.”