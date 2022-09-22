Maybe it will be the wake-up call he needed.
Penticton RCMP say officers seized a cache of illegal drugs and weapons from a 34-year-old man who was arrested around 9 a.m. Wednesday while passed out inside a running vehicle parked near Amherst Street and Rosetown Ave.
“A search of the man’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, a significant quantity of suspected drugs, morphine pills, LSD, illegal cigarettes, and a large amount of Canadian currency,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“This is good example of how the general public can help our officers locate and disrupt criminal activity in our community by simply witnessing and reporting it.”
Police have recommended numerous charges to Crown counsel. The man’s name won’t be released, though, until charges are approved.