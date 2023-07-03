The fire that started on Canada Day is under control at 6.5 hectares, the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre said on Monday, but evacuation alerts for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas were in place until today.
The emergency centre said on Sunday that the B.C. Wildfire Service and Kelowna Fire Department ground personnel secured the fire’s perimeter by implementing a fuel-free guard and water delivery system and were patrolling for remaining hot spots in the fire area.
Knox Mountain Park, including the path to Paul’s Tomb, is closed until further notice. Residents are prohibited from entering the active fire zone, and failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500. Police and bylaws officers are patrolling the area.
The fire that flared up on Saturday afternoon burned across part of Knox Mountain and is believed to be human-caused.
Evacuation orders were given Saturday afternoon for 448 properties in the Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas but were downgraded to alerts on Saturday evening.
Lighter winds on Sunday helped crews to hold the fire perimeter.
Residents on evacuation alert need to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.
First responders are asking the public to stay away from the Knox Mountain area so they can do their jobs, and to only call 911 in case of emergency.
A map showing the list of roads and properties under evacuation alert is online at cordemergency.map. Up-to-date information is provided through the Central Okanagan Regional District social media channels.
A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). Sign up for for e-updates at cordemerency.ca.
