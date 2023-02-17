The Province of B.C. announced Thursday that Penticton’s application for a B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant was successful. Penticton was awarded $500,000 towards the upcoming work on the Lake-to-Lake all-ages and abilities cycling route.
“We’re very pleased with the success we’ve had in earning grants for this project and look forward to seeing work begin on this next section,” Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a statement.
To date, the City has received $1 million from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, $750,000 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), and used $1.2 million from the Canada Community-Building Fund. This brings the total provincial and federal funding received for the estimated $8 million project to $3.45 million.
The most recent funding will be used to advance the work on the section of the route that will take cyclists from Kinney Ave., across Main St. to South Main St., as part of the point intersection project. Work is expected to begin on this section this summer.
The City continues to apply for applicable grants as they become available.